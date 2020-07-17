Mike Pence Humiliates Himself By Pretending Like Biden Is A Socialist

During a speech in Wisconsin, Vice President Mike Pence claimed that if Joe Biden wins the presidency, he will make America socialist.

Pence said:

Our economic recovery is on the ballot, but also are things far more fundamental and foundational to our country. You know, it’s no so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or Democrat, more red or blue. It’s whether America remains America.

…..

Before us are two paths. One based on the dignity of every individual, and the other on the growing control of the state. Our road leads to greater freedom and opportunity. Their road leads to socialism and decline.

Video:

Make no mistake, this election will be a binary choice between freedom and socialism. Strong remarks by @VP @Mike_Pence in Ripon, Wisconsin—the birthplace of the @GOP. pic.twitter.com/eR0pf1QT6u — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) July 17, 2020

In the midst of a pandemic, when the United States is setting coronavirus case records, Mike Pence went to Wisconsin to pretend like Joe Biden is a socialist.

No one believes that Joe Biden is a socialist. The problem for the Trump campaign is that they desperately wanted to run against Bernie Sanders. Trump and his Republican allies had their attacks lined up, and as Pence speech suggested, they were going to make the campaign about democracy versus socialism, but Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination, so the Trump campaign sends Pence to Wisconsin to sound like an idiot by claiming Joe Biden is a socialist.

Pence and Trump have nothing. They have no strategy and they continue to fail to define Biden.

Watching Pence rattle on about socialism was embarrassing, but also enraging because Americans are dying and the Vice President is babbling about a socialist menace that doesn’t exist.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook