Nancy Pelosi on Trump: “I Yearn for Other Republican Presidents”

Nancy Pelosi has suggested she misses other Republican presidents. The Democrat made the claim while criticizing Donald Trump’s handling of Coronavirus.

The Speaker of the House called on Trump to use “the full power” of the Defense Production Act to supply desperately needed equipment to tackle the pandemic.

“I yearn for other Republican presidents,” Pelosi said on Thursday.

“While we may have disagreed on many points, at least we had a shared commitment to the governance of our country.”

“The President has made so many bad executive decisions. We wish he would make a good executive decision, and do that,” she said.

“We still don’t have the needed testing and PPE, and the President refuses to use the full power of the Defense Production Act needed for reopening.”

“This is such a massive dereliction of duty. People are dying.”

“All of the answers are there — the scientists have the answers,” Pelosi stressed.

“We know that testing, tracing, treating, distancing, masking, sanitation, can stop the spread of this virus. And yet the President continues to go down the wrong path, and refuses to ask for directions from scientists who know better than any of us.”

However, she also sounded an optimistic note.

“Because we are Americans, we’re going to beat this. But we have to beat it scientifically, and in order to do that, you have to believe in science, and you have to believe in governance,” she said.

