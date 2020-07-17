Oregon US Attorney Demands Investigation Into Federal Officers Who Abducted Protesters

After protesters were pulled off the streets and abducted in unmarked vehicles by US Customs and Border Patrol Officers the US Attorney in Oregon is demanding an investigation.

Federal officers in unmarked uniforms and vehicles started grabbing protesters off of the streets in Portland:

Oregon Public Broadcasting confirms tweets today that federal officers in camouflage but no agency identification or badges, driving unmarked non-government rental cars, are grabbing protestors off streets in Portland and not talking w local authoritieshttps://t.co/sfY9TUkbDI — David Burbach (@dburbach) July 17, 2020

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporting:

U.S. Attorney Billy Williams said Friday he wants an investigation into actions of federal officers who have pulled Portland protesters off the street and into unmarked vehicles.

….

“Based on news accounts circulating that allege federal law enforcement detained two protesters without probable cause, I have requested the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General to open a separate investigation directed specifically at the actions of DHS personnel,” Williams said in his statement.

The protesters were grabbed off the streets by people acting under Trump’s direction, as the President tries to look tough against the protesters by using illegal and undemocratic authoritarian techniques. In America, we don’t just abduct people off of the streets in unmarked vehicles as officers intentionally conceal their badges.

Trump is taking the abuse of his powers in an even darker direction. This President is a threat to democracy, and things are likely to get worse until he is voted out of office in an overwhelming way.