Trump Reacts to Niece’s Book: “I Am the Ultimate Member of The Book of the Month Club”

President Donald Trump referred to himself as the “ultimate member of The Book of the Month Club” in his first official response to Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, a book by his niece, Mary Trump, that is already topping the bestseller lists.

“First I have lowlife dummy John Bolton, a war mongering fool, violating the law (he released massive amounts of Classified Information) and an NDA in order to build badly needed credibility and make a few dollars, which will all end up going to the government anyway,” he wrote, referencing his former national security adviser whose own book about his time in the White House has garnered plenty of headlines.

He then went after his niece, writing, “Next up is Mary Trump, a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA. She also broke the Law by givng [sic] out my Tax Returns.”

He added: “She’s a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come!”

Mary Trump has not yet commented on her uncle’s reaction. The president’s comments come a day after a widely-seen interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in which Mary Trump criticized his job performance.

“I want people to understand what a failure of leadership this is, and the reason he’s failing at it is because he’s incapable of succeeding at it,” she said.