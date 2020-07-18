Mitch McConnell Praises John Lewis While Blocking The Voting Rights Act

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a glowing statement praising the late John Lewis as he blocks the restoration of the Voting Rights Act.

Here is McConnell’s statement:

The Senate and the nation mourn the loss of Congressman John Lewis, a pioneering civil rights leader who put his life on the line to fight racism, promote equal rights, and bring our nation into greater alignment with its founding principles. https://t.co/cRBl30fwtA — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 18, 2020

Rep. Lewis presided over the House session where the Voting Rights Act was restored:

In December John Lewis presided over House vote to restore Voting Rights Act. Bill has been sitting on McConnell's desk for 225 days. Best way to honor Lewis is for Congress to revive law he devoted his life to & call it John Lewis Voting Rights Act pic.twitter.com/bayhHCjAso — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 18, 2020

McConnell is a classic example of watching what someone does, not what they say. The Senate Majority Leader praised Lewis out of one side of his mouth while burying the rights that Lewis bled for and fought on behalf of for his entire adult life.

The words coming from Republicans mean nothing. If McConnell really wanted to honor Lewis, he would pass the restoration of the Voting Rights Act in the Senate.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook