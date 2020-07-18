Posted on by Jason Easley

Mitch McConnell Praises John Lewis While Blocking The Voting Rights Act

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a glowing statement praising the late John Lewis as he blocks the restoration of the Voting Rights Act.

Here is McConnell’s statement:

Rep. Lewis presided over the House session where the Voting Rights Act was restored:

McConnell is a classic example of watching what someone does, not what they say. The Senate Majority Leader praised Lewis out of one side of his mouth while burying the rights that Lewis bled for and fought on behalf of for his entire adult life.

The words coming from Republicans mean nothing. If McConnell really wanted to honor Lewis, he would pass the restoration of the Voting Rights Act in the Senate.

