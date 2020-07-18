Steve Schmidt Tells Voters To Honor John Lewis By Throwing Lindsey Graham Out Of Office

From restoring the Voting Rights Act and fighting for police reform, there are a number things lawmakers and Americans can do to honor the life and legacy of civil rights icon John Lewis, who passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer.

But former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt said that one way to honor Lewis is to throw Donald Trump’s golfing buddy, Lindsey Graham, out of office in November.

“[Trump’s] golfing partner Lindsey Graham is also a deeply unworthy man,” Schmidt said on Twitter. “SC voters can honor John Lewis by firing Graham and … replacing him with a good and honorable man, Jaime Harrison.”

Schmidt’s plea came after Graham joined Trump for another round of golf on Saturday, departing for the president’s club without even mentioning Lewis’ passing.

Over the past four years, the South Carolina Republican has gone from one of Trump’s most vocal critics to one of his most loyal lapdogs in Congress.

Voters can honor Lewis by removing Trump and Graham

John Lewis may be gone, but his legacy lives on. The work of perfecting our union – the cause to which he devoted his life – continues.

With Trump in the White House and Republicans like Graham controlling the U.S. Senate, that work becomes more difficult, if not impossible.

In November, the American people will have the opportunity to honor John Lewis at the ballot box by throwing Donald Trump and enablers like Lindsey Graham out of office.

