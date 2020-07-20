Bombshell Lawsuit Accuses Sean Hannity And Tucker Carlson Of Sexual Harassment

A lawsuit filed on Monday accuses high-profile men at Fox News, including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, of sexual harassment.

According to CNBC, “A bombshell lawsuit filed by two women Monday accused former Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry of raping one of them and says that the network’s star anchor Sean Hannity once offered $100 to staffers to ‘date’ another woman who also accuses Henry of sexual harassment.”

The suit also claims that Tucker Carlson, who is married with children, retaliated against a frequent Fox News guest when she declined an offer to spend the night with him at a hotel.

More from the report:

The filings said that Areu was a “relatively regular face on The Sean Hannity Show until March 8, 2018.” “On that day, Mr. Hannity, on set and in front of the entire studio crew — and completely unsolicited — threw $100 on the set desk. He then began calling out to the men in the room and demanding that someone take Ms. Areu out on a date for drinks at Del Friscos,” the suit said. Del Frisco’s is a steakhouse in midtown Manhattan that is a watering hole for Fox News staff, whose offices are just across the street from the eatery. Hannity “repeatedly yelled, ‘who wants to take her on a date?’ ‘Take her on a date to Del Friscos,’ ” the suit claims. “Ms. Areu was completely mortified and made clear that she was incredibly uncomfortable with Mr. Hannity’s misogynistic behavior by quietly pleading with one of her friends in the room to accept the money so that the humiliation would end.” After a December 2018 appearance by Areu on Carlson’s show, according to the suit, the host told her he was going to the network’s annual Christmas party, but would only be staying for “a quick appearance.” “Following the show, Mr. Carlson, hardly making any effort to hide his intentions, began telling Ms. Areu that he would be alone in New York City that night, and specifically said that he would be staying alone in his hotel room without any wife or kids,” the suit said. “Without question, Mr. Carlson was probing to see whether Ms. Areu was interested in a sexual relationship. Ms. Areu awkwardly sidestepped Mr. Carlson’s advances and declined to spend the night at his hotel.” “Mr. Carlson promptly retaliated against Ms. Areu, who was featured on his show only three times in 2019 and has not appeared once in 2020,” the court filing says.

Birds of a feather…

Like his Fox News buddies, Donald Trump has often found himself at the center of similar allegations. Over the past several decades, more than two dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

So it should be no surprise that the two men on Fox News that Trump admires most – Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson – are smack in the middle of a sexual harassment lawsuit of their own.

It’s almost as if moral bankruptcy is a requirement to be in Donald Trump’s inner circle.

