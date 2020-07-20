CNBC’s Jim Cramer: U.S. Response to Coronavirus Is Like “A Lesser Developed Country”

CNBC’s Jim Cramer blasted the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday. He compared the Trump administration’s handling of the crisis unfavorably to other countries.

The CNBC analyst was not impressed by President Donald Trump’s Sunday interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

“It is interesting to hear, in that interview with Fox that the President is very against masks and he’s very in favor of masks,” Cramer said.

“That’s a tremendous thing to be able to do within a span of 90 seconds!” he mocked. “I’ve never seen anything like it!”

Cramer then defended Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s come under sustained criticism from within the administration.

“Dr. Fauci is an amazing man, because he takes a licking keeps on ticking,” he said. “I don’t know why he stays.”

He struck a far less positive note about the U.S. response to the virus, however.

“I’m trying to figure out what kind of disaster that our country has had that’s ever as bad as this that’s been self-inflicted,” Cramer said.

“Given the fact that Vietnam has no deaths, Japan has very few deaths, South Korea has so few deaths, Taiwan almost no deaths. Those are big, big countries. And they’re faring so much better. And it’s not just masks, they also do contact [tracing].”

“But they’re also disciplined, and we’re unruly.”

“This may go down as us being, I’d say, a lesser developed country versus those countries,” he concluded.

