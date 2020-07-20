Former Republican Governor John Kasich Will Speak at the Democratic National Convention

John Kasich will speak in favor of Joe Biden at the upcoming Democratic National Convention. Reports on Monday suggested Kasich would be one of many prominent pro-Biden Republicans in the coming weeks.

Kasich was the governor of Ohio and once had his own presidential ambitions. He’s widely considered a more moderate and traditional Republican than President Donald Trump.

Though he’s often criticized the President, Kasich’s appearance at the Democratic convention is a major step. He would become the most famous conservative to endorse Biden so far.

According to the Associated Press, the former governor is “among a handful of high-profile Republicans likely to become more active in supporting Biden in the fall.”

“Trump, meanwhile, is doing virtually nothing to expand his appeal beyond his most loyal supporters,” the report claimed.

Earlier this month, Kasich claimed President Trump was “in a meltdown.”

“So, you can see the Republicans beginning to retreat, and we see independents retreating in mass,” Kasich said of voters’ views of Trump.

“It’s a very hard thing to fix,” he went on.

“It’s never over until it’s over. As Yogi [Berra] said, it ain’t over till it’s over.”

“But at this point, losing all these people, including increasing numbers of the religious faithful is very, very difficult. It’s a very tough thing to dig out of.”

