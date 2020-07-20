Biden Tells Putin That The Days Of Having A Puppet In The White House Are Numbered

In a wide-ranging discussion with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump for failing his country on everything from the coronavirus to Russian election interference.

On the pandemic, Biden said Trump has “no sense of empathy or concern for people,” even as hundreds of thousands of Americans are ill and dying from a virus he let spread unchecked in the early months of this crisis.

“Have you heard a word of him talking about how badly he feels about the losses, about the emptiness?” Biden said.

“They are scared to death and what’s the president do? He talks about taking away health insurance completely,” he added.

Biden said:

Look, this guy has no sense of empathy or concern for people. People are dying. Dying. Families are bereft. People are so worried about being able to see their grandmoms and grandpops for fear that they may get the COVID. This is — I don’t understand it. He has absolutely zero sense of empathy. Have you heard a word of him talking about how badly he feels about the losses, about the emptiness? Those folks who have lost somebody feel like they have been dragged into a dark, deep hole in the middle of their chest. They don’t know what to do. They are scared to death and what’s the president do? He talks about taking away health insurance completely and he says he’s going to replace it with what? He’s been talking about that forever. Zero. I, quite frankly, don’t get it and I don’t understand how he thinks it appeals to the American people. Overwhelmingly, the American people want us to keep Obamacare and improve on it, not get rid of it. In the middle of a pandemic with hundreds of thousands of people ill and dying – and he wants to take away health insurance? My lord.

Biden put Vladimir Putin on notice

When it comes to Russian election meddling, Biden did something Trump has refused to do for the past three and a half years: put Vladimir Putin on notice.

The former VP said that if he’s elected president in November, Russia’s days of having a puppet in the Oval Office will be over.

“Putin knows I mean what I say,” Biden said. “If, in fact, [election meddling] occurs, there will be response in kind. It will not go unstated, unnoticed or unreported.”

Trump has failed to defend and protect the United States

The single most important job a president of the United States has is to defend and protect the country from foreign and domestic threats.

Whether it’s allowing Russia to wage war on U.S. democracy or putting politics before the health of the American people in the middle of pandemic, Donald Trump has failed to do that job.

On Monday, Joe Biden showed the kind of leadership that has been missing in the Oval Office for the past three and a half years.

