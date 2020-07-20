Lindsey Graham Hits A New Low By Supporting Trump’s Illegal Abduction Of Protesters

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that he fully supports Trump’s illegal abduction and detention of US protesters.

Graham tweeted:

President Trump is right to demand that law and order be restored in American cities. These protests and riots are getting out of hand, jeopardizing public safety and economic recovery. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 20, 2020

If federal law enforcement officials are necessary to do the job and President Trump chooses to go down this path, I completely support him. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 20, 2020

Graham’s description doesn’t match reality. There aren’t riots in the streets. Protesters are being abducted off of the streets by Customs and Border Patrol agents in Portland and having their due process rights violated.

If Sen. Graham thinks that this conduct is fine, he should have a talk with the Oregon US Attorney who has called for an investigation into the conduct of the unwanted federal presence in Portland. Trump is engaging in illegal activity and trashing the Constitution, but Lindsey Graham is so worried about his own reelection in South Carolina that he is going all the way down the violate the law and trash the Constitution rabbit hole with Trump.

Graham’s tweets make it clear that getting rid of Trump isn’t enough. In November, voters also have to clean out the Senate and send all of Trump’s enablers packing as well.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook