Pelosi on Trump: “Whether He Knows It Yet or Not, He Will Be Leaving”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has taken President Donald Trump to task after he declined to say whether he’ll accept the election results if he loses to Democrat Joe Biden. Pelosi made the remarks earlier this morning during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“The fact is, whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” Pelosi told co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States.”

“There is a process,” she continued. “It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there.”

Pelosi’s comments come after Trump, in an interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace refused to say whether he’d accept the 2020 election results.

“I have to see. Look, you—I have to see,” he said at the time. “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no.”

When presented with polls showing Biden leading nationally as well as on specific issues, the president scoffed at the findings.

“First of all, I’m not losing because those are fake polls,” he said. “They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake.”