Senate Republicans Busted Laundering Putin Propaganda To Investigate Biden

While requesting an FBI briefing, top House and Senate Democrats said that Republican Senators are using messages from Moscow To investigate Biden.

The letter was written by Speaker Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Schumer, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and ranking Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Mark Warner to FBI Director Chris Wray:

Dear Director Wray:

We write to request that the Federal Bureau of Investigation provide a defensive counterintelligence briefing to all Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate regarding foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

We are gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign, which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November.

Given the seriousness and specificity of these threats, as members of congressional leadership and the congressional intelligence committees we believe it is imperative that the FBI provide a classified defensive briefing to all Members of Congress and that the briefing draw on all-source intelligence information and analysis, consistent with due regard for the protection of sensitive intelligence sources and methods.

Due to the ongoing nature of these threats, we ask that the FBI provide this briefing prior to the August recess at the earliest possible opportunity, and that your office outline a plan for the briefing by Monday, July 20.

We appreciate your prompt attention to this important request.

The investigation and Russian information laundering are being done by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Johnson’s investigation is centered around Hunter Biden and the Russian created and widely debunked Burisma conspiracy theory.

Senate Republicans are laundering Russian misinformation through a sham investigation of Joe Biden to help Donald Trump.

Republicans are using the investigative powers of the US Senate to help Putin and Trump.

The Senate Republicans who are engaging in this “investigation” are willing Russian assets.

