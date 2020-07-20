Trump to Resume Virus Briefings Amid Backlash from Fox News Interview

President Donald Trump announced he would resume regular coronavirus briefings, telling members of the press that he will resume the practice starting tomorrow at 5 p.m. This would mark his first appearance at a briefing since April.

The move comes as Trump faces backlash for remarks he made during a Fox News interview. The president was accused of downplaying the severity of the pandemic, particularly when he suggested that “young people that would heal in a day” made up many of the new cases.

The president made regular appearances during briefings at the start of the pandemic, though his appearances through March and April were rife with controversy. A particularly contentious moment came when he touted the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine as an effective coronavirus treatment.

The president would also later claim he’d finished a round of hydroxychloroquine treatment himself.

The president added, without providing evidence, that hydroxychloroquine had “rave reviews” and “many people think it saved their lives.”

“I believe in it enough that I took a program because I had two people in the White House that tested positive,” he said. “But hydroxy has had tremendous, if you look at it, tremendous, rave reviews.”