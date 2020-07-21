De Blasio Says He Will Sue If Trump Sends Federal Agents to New York City

Speaking at a press conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will take President Donald Trump to court if he plans to send federal agents to the city.

De Blasio said that Trump often “bluffs and blusters.” The president made the threat even as he faces heated criticism for ordering federal agents into Portland to curb what the administration is characterizing as riots.

The mayor’s remarks came after a message he tweeted last night that “We’ve seen the chaos secret police are creating in Portland. We won’t let it happen here.”

We’ve seen the chaos secret police are creating in Portland. We won’t let it happen here. https://t.co/ata6VwJUHu — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 20, 2020

“It has been a fiasco, sending in federal law enforcement agents totally backfired,” de Blasio said in an interview with Spectrum News NY1 last night. “It makes no sense. We have issues we have to work on here, but that’s exactly what we’re doing. And I have a lot of faith in the people of this city, more and more coming out to address our own challenges. I have a lot of faith in the NYPD but I do not have faith in the notion of just throwing in federal law enforcement for obviously political reasons – that always backfires.”

The mayor noted that New York City has challenged and beaten Trump in court when he’s done things “that are illegal and unconstitutional.”