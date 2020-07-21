Joe Biden: Trump’s Islamophobia “Weakens Our Standing in the World”

Joe Biden has slammed Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies, saying he’ll reverse the Muslim travel ban on his first day in office. He accused the President of appointing Islamophobic people to high office.

The presumptive Democrat nominee made the remarks at Emgage Action’s virtual Million Muslim Votes Summit on Monday. He made an obvious pitch for Muslim voters.

“I don’t have to tell any of you, that this is the most important election in modern American history,” the former Vice President said, according to a campaign press release.

“Muslim Communities were the first to feel Donald Trump’s assault on Black and Brown communities in this country with his vile Muslim Ban.”

“That fight was the opening barrage in what has now been nearly four years of constant pressure and insults and attacks against Muslim American communities, Latino communities, Black communities, AAPI, and Native Americans,” he said.

“Donald Trump has fanned the flames of hate in this country across the board—through his words, his policies, and his appointments,” he said.

“Under this administration, we’ve seen an unconscionable rise of Islamophobic incidents—including kids being bullied in school and hate crimes in our communities.”

Biden criticized Trump’s decision to appoint people with openly anti-Muslim views to positions of authority in the federal government.

“It’s not only an insult to our values—it weakens our standing in the world. But we can do something about it,” he said, pointing to the contributions Muslims have made to the country.

“And I will be a president who seeks out, listens to, and incorporates the ideas and concerns of Muslims on the everyday issues that matter most to your communities.”

“That will include having Muslim American voices as part of my Administration. If I have the honor of being president — I’ll end the Muslim Ban on day one.”

