Political Analyst John Heilemann: Trump Sending the Feds to Portland Is “Trial Run” for Stealing the Election

John Heilemann issued a stark warning on Tuesday about Donald Trump sending federal agents into Portland. He sees it as the first step in undermining the November election.

The MSNBC political analyst spoke to Morning Joe about his concerns as the President threatens to send federal law enforcement to a slew of Democrat-led cities.

“I don’t want to be overly alarmist about this, but this is the time to be alarmist knowing where Donald Trump stands politically, understanding where we are headed in this election,” Heilemann said.

“I think we are looking at potentially a trial run for … a genuine attempt to, through intimidation, and potentially through force, to try to steal this election.”

“I think we are now at the point where we see the things that the President is doing, we see his intention to not accept an outcome of this election where he loses to Joe Biden,” Heilemann said.

Heilemann’s warning comes as the President said he will consider sending more federal agents to quell what he claims is “chaos” caused by protests across the country.

“This is worse than anything anyone has ever seen,” Trump said on Monday.

“We’re sending law enforcement,” he said. “We can’t let this happen to the cities.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter