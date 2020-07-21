Schiff: Intelligence Suggests Nations Are Targeting Congress with Disinformation to Influence Election

Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, says intelligence suggests that multiple nations are targeting Congress with disinformation in their efforts to influence this year’s general election.

The “underlying information” is classified, Schiff said during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Now we have the same concern that, once again, a foreign power or foreign powers may be seeking, and they may be using some of the same modalities and they may be using new techniques, such as laundering information through Congress, with the intent of interfering and affecting our election,” he said.

Schiff advised that members of Congress should be briefed accordingly so that “they’re not manipulated or used to propagate Russian or other disinformation.”

Schiff’s interview comes after he tweeted a message last night announcing that Congress is “urging the FBI to provide all Members a defensive counterintelligence briefing before August.”

We're gravely concerned Congress appears to be the target of a foreign interference campaign that seeks to launder & amplify disinformation. We're urging the FBI to provide all Members a defensive counterintelligence briefing before August. Americans decide American elections. pic.twitter.com/UuNT9AZ093 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 20, 2020

Last night, Schiff also warned that President Donald Trump is “laying the groundwork to delegitimize the election.”

Trump is laying the groundwork to delegitimize the election, Discrediting mail-in-voting, increasing the likelihood of foreign interference, Even casting doubt on whether he will accept the results of the election. That’s not what presidents do. That’s what autocrats do. https://t.co/WeKEDEYEZg — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 20, 2020

Earlier this morning, the president claimed mail-in voting would lead to the “most corrupt election” in American history.