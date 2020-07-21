Trump Expected To Hold Fake Virus Briefing With No Task Force Members

Trump’s announced briefing on the coronavirus pandemic is not expected to include medical experts or White House Coronavirus Task Force members.

CNN reported:

No White House coronavirus task force members are currently expected to join President Donald Trump at his Tuesday evening briefing on the administration’s response to the virus, a person familiar with the plan told CNN but cautioned that could change.

….

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that he and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, have still not been told whether they will be in attendance at Tuesday’s 5 p.m. ET briefing at the White House.

If Trump shows up at the briefing without any members of the coronavirus task force, or medical experts, it will be another fake event to lure the media and television cameras to him on false pretenses just like the fake press conference that he held in the Rose Garden last week.

Trump is only holding the event because he thinks that it will boost his sagging poll numbers and revive his presidential campaign, but the reality is that the more Trump talks, the worse his poll numbers get.

The only to stop this Trump con is for the networks to cut him off if he shows up without task force members and medical officials at the coronavirus briefing.

