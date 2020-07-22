Geraldo Rivera: It Was “Brave” for Trump to Wish Accused Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Well

3.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Geraldo Rivera has praised Donald Trump for extending his well wishes to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. She’s facing federal charges related to her work with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Rivera, a Fox News personality, took to Twitter early Wednesday to laud the President’s comments and defend Maxwell.

“When asked Donald Trump said he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well,” Rivera wrote.

“With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago.”

“She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics.”

Trump spoke about Maxwell at a briefing on Tuesday. The event was meant to be the first of his new daily Coronavirus updates, which had been discontinued.

“I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said.

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach… but I wish her well, whatever it is.”

