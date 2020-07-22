Obama and Biden Criticize Trump in New Video, Tease More to Come

The Biden campaign has released a teaser video of a conversation between Joe Biden and Barack Obama where the two men will apparently critique Donald Trump.

The socially distant conversation will be released on Thursday, 23 July but the the former Vice President’s campaign released some quotes and a short video clip on Wednesday.

“Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying ‘it’s not my responsibility. I take no responsibility. Literally. Literally,” Biden says in the video.

Watch the video:

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office,” Obama replies.

“No. I don’t understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through,” Biden says. “He can’t relate in any way.”

“Well, and one of the things I have always known about you Joe, it’s the reason I wanted you to be my vice president, and the reason why you were so effective,” Obama says.

“It all starts with being able to relate.”

The former President has been careful in his criticism of President Trump. The full conversation may focus more on Biden’s qualities than Trump’s flaws. Still, the footage released so far suggests he will be an important topic.

