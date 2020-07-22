Poll: Biden Leads Trump Among Survey of Undecided Voters

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll gave Democratic contender Joe Biden an 8-point lead over President Donald Trump. 46 percent said they would back the Democratic candidate compared to 38 percent who said they’d vote for the incumbent. The remaining 16 percent say they’re undecided over who to pick. Some indicated they might vote for a third-party candidate. Others indicated they might not vote at all.

Biden also holds a decisive lead over Trump among registered voters, with 61 percent said they would choose Biden over Trump if they had to choose between the two.

The poll surveyed 4,430 American adults, with 3,744 registered voters among them. The poll was conducted between July 15 and July 21.

The news comes after the Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research poll, a favorite of the president’s, found Biden is leading Trump by four points among likely voters in Pennsylvania and Ohio, two states he won in 2016. In the former state, Biden leads Trump 47 percent to 43 percent. In the latter, Biden leads Trump 48 percent to 45 percent. Rasmussen polls have been noted to skew heavily toward Republicans, which makes these findings even more troubling for the president.

Biden has risen in the polls as the president grapples with heated criticism about his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 145,000 Americans nationwide. Biden sat down with former President Barack Obama for a socially distanced sitdown that will air in its entirety tomorrow. A teaser video features clips of Biden criticizing Trump’s response.

“Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying ‘it’s not my responsibility. I take no responsibility. Literally. Literally,” Biden says.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office,” Obama replies.

“No. I don’t understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through,” Biden says. “He can’t relate in any way.”

