Republican Rep. Ted Yoho Gives Half-Hearted Apology for Calling Ocasio-Cortez a “F*cking B*tch”

Ted Yoho apologized to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from the House floor on Wednesday after he called her “disgusting” and used a sexist epithet to describe her.

The Republican congressman issued the apology but he was less than candid about the language he used. He also pivoted to defending his own beliefs and his faith.

“I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York,” Yoho said.

Watch the video:

Rep. Yoho apologizes for "abrupt manner of the conversation I had" with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, but adds "the offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding." pic.twitter.com/m3NRkFUbsh — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 22, 2020

“It is true that we disagree with the policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful.”

“The offensive name calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding,” he said.

Yoho was heard saying the Democratic congresswoman was a “fucking bitch” after their confrontation on the stairs at the Capitol. They had clashed because Ocasio-Cortez had suggested poverty was a cause of crime.

“I know the face of poverty and for a time it was mine. That is why I know people in this country can still, with all its faults rise up and succeed, and not be encouraged to break the law,” Yoho went on.

“I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family, and my country,” he said.

