Republicans Are Worried Trump’s Attacks on Mail-In Ballots Will Hurt Their Election Chances

Some Republicans are concerned that Donald Trump’s attacks on mail-in ballots have been too successful and could end up hurting the party in November’s elections.

Trump has repeatedly attacked vote-by-mail and claimed that it’s open to massive voter fraud, including by hostile foreign actors. There is no evidence of this, but his claims seem to be having a real effect on potential GOP voters.

Phil Cox, former head of the Republican Governors Association, told The Hill newspaper that there’s concern about the situation.

“Whether we like it or not, increased vote-by-mail is going to be a reality this fall,” Cox said.

“Successful campaigns will need an integrated mail-in ballot strategy that blends messaging, modeling, and targeting.”

“Anything short of that will be conceding votes,” he said.

Cox is referring to the fact that Republican parties throughout the country have worked hard to sign people up to vote-by-mail and there’s strong evidence that mail-in ballots are beneficial to the party.

However, President Trump continued to rail against the process this week.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

