Sen. Ron Wyden Tells Trump To Attack The Virus As Hard As He Is Attacking Portland

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said that he wished that Trump was attacking the coronavirus half as hard as he is attacking the city of Portland.

Wyden said on MSNBC’s Meet The Press Daily, “No, the vast bulk of people on the streets are peaceful protesters. We know there’s always a subset interested in violence. You heard me this morning making it clear, I don’t take a backseat to anybody in terms of fighting violence. What Chad Wolf and Donald Trump has done is basically inflame this situation. They have escalated it with these paramilitary squads. I will tell you, I wish Donald Trump would attack the coronavirus half as hard as he’s attacking our city.”

Video:

Sen. Ron Wyden, "I wish Donald Trump would attack the coronavirus even half as hard as he's attacking our city. " pic.twitter.com/vhn2LdZclw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 22, 2020

Sen. Wyden was correct. Trump is attacking American cities, and he announced that he is sending hundreds of federal officers into Chicago. Trump is attacking American cities to take attention away from the “war” against the virus that he has already surrendered on.

The virus has won, which is why Trump has come with a new imaginary war, as he is trampling the constitution and the rights of every American with his attacks on American cities.

