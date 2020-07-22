Trump Is Sending Hundreds Of Unwanted Federal Law Enforcement Officers To Chicago

Trump announced at the White House that he is going to be sending hundreds of federal enforcement officers that the city doesn’t want to Chicago.

Trump said:

Every American no matter their race, their income, or their zip code should be able to walk their city streets free from violence and free from fear. For this reason today, I am announcing that the Department of Justice will immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago.

The FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals Service, and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago to help drive down violent crime, and murderers and violent criminals are breaking a wide range of federal laws. We have that. It’s as wide as it can be. We will find them, arrest them, and prosecute them. They will be in jail for many years to come.”

Video:

TRUMP: "The FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals service, and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago to help drive down violent crime." pic.twitter.com/0xijEEi5aG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2020

If Trump took out the words crime, law enforcement, and Chicago, and substituted, testing, coronavirus, and nationwide, he would have an announcement that meant something. Trump’s imaginary war on violent crime in American cities is a fantasy that he is using to distract from the pandemic that he has completely screwed up and scare white suburban voters.

Trump is illegally deploying unwanted federal law enforcement officers to cities as a way of creating a new crisis to distract from the one that he failing on.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed yesterday to no allow federal troops into her city:

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

Expect the mayor to quickly take action against Trump, as cities around the country are not going to let him trample the rights of their citizens.

