Trump’s Favorite Pollster Shows Joe Biden Leading In Ohio And Pennsylvania

Donald Trump’s favorite pollster released a devastating new survey on Tuesday showing Joe Biden winning in Ohio and Pennsylvania, two states that are critical to the president’s reelection chances.

According to the Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research poll, Biden is leading Trump by four points among likely voters in the Buckeye State, 47 percent to 43 percent.

In bordering Pennsylvania, the results were similar, with Biden leading Trump 48 percent to 45 percent.

FiveThirtyEight gives Rasmussen/Pulse a C+ rating, noting that its polls typically skew toward Republicans – which is even worse news for Trump.

It’s an indication that while Biden is already leading in these two battleground states, his edge could be even larger.

With three months to go, Trump is in trouble

There are still more than three months left until Americans finally get to cast a ballot for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump, but there is no question that the president is in a great deal of trouble.

Ohio, in particular, is a state that most pundits – and even Democrats – thought would be out of contention this time around after Trump beat Hillary Clinton there by eight points in 2016. But the three most recent polls show Biden leading in the Buckeye State.

Other deep-red states like Texas, Iowa and Georgia are also in play as surveys show a neck-and-neck race. Two new polls of Alaska even show a dead heat.

All over the map, Joe Biden is either overtaking Trump or pulling near-even with him in states the president won in 2016. On top of that, Biden doesn’t appear to be at risk of losing any of the states Hillary Clinton carried four years ago.

Still, it bears repeating: A lot can happen in a presidential race over the the span of three months, especially when the incumbent president won’t hesitate to abuse his office if it helps him win.

