Nancy Pelosi Calls Donald Trump The Biggest Failure In American History

Days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi started referring to COVID-19 as the “Trump virus,” she went straight after the president again, calling him the biggest failure in American history.

Pelosi said Trump’s incompetence is the reason why coronavirus cases are surging across the country and why millions of Americans are filing for unemployment insurance.

“Let me just say that this president has been the biggest failure practically in the history of our country,” Pelosi said.

She added, “Just think if [Trump] had thought that these overrated tests weren’t overrated a long time ago how many lives could have been saved.”

Video:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi goes there: “This president has been the biggest failure practically in the history of our country.” #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/MVIlX27rn1 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 23, 2020

Pelosi said:

Let me just say that this president has been the biggest failure practically in the history of our country. A pandemic that is rolling – Trump virus I call it – it’s rolling like a freight train. It took nearly 100 days, just about 100 days, to get the first 1 million. Just under 50 days to get to the second million. Just over 25 days to get to the third million. And now, just 17 days to get to the 4 million mark of people infected. Just think if he had thought that these overrated tests weren’t overrated a long time ago how many lives could have been saved. But you said it very well, 4 million people, 18 straight weeks of people filing for unemployment insurance, a time when people are — millions of children are food insecure. Just so many people going to food banks who never thought they would. Evictions imminent because the moratorium will end. People are hungry. They’re concerned about their housing, their jobs, and the rest, and the Republicans are saying, ‘Well, let’s just wait around until Monday to see what we might be able to come to terms with among ourselves.’

Trump can’t run from his legacy of failure

With three months until Election Day, Donald Trump is running on a record of mass death, suffering and economic collapse.

He will spend the next 100+ days urging the American people to forget that the past six months ever happened, but it’s hard – if not impossible – to ignore nearly 150,000 deaths and more than 50 million unemployment claims.

Regardless of what voters decide in November, history will remember Donald Trump as one of the biggest failures in American history.

