Philadelphia DA Says He’ll Charge Federal Agents Who Break the Law

Philadelphia’s District Attorney has warned that he’ll charge any federal officer sent into the city by the Trump administration if they commit a crime such as kidnapping.

Larry Krasner issued the stark warning as President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy federal law enforcement to various Democratically-controlled cities.

“My dad volunteered and served in World War II to fight fascism, like most of my uncles,” Krasner said in a statement.

“So we would not have an American president brutalizing and kidnapping Americans for exercising their constitutional rights and trying to make America a better place, which is what patriots do.”

“Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office.”

Krasner’s comments raise the possibility of a clash between federal and local law enforcement officers. This kid of conflict hasn’t been directly addressed either by the Trump administration or local leaders opposed to federal forces.

However, recent events in Portland, Oregon have heightened tensions as federal agents without proper identification carried out arrests and others engaged in what’s been called “occupation”.

“This is flat-out urban warfare. And it’s being wrought on the people of this country by the president of the United States and it’s got to stop,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

The issue is likely to escalate as President Donald Trump pursues a “law and order” reelection agenda and protests continue following the death of George Floyd.

