Portland Mayor Accuses Trump Administration of “Urban Warfare” and “Occupation”

The Mayor of Portland has lashed out at the Trump administration after he was teargassed in the city on Wednesday night. He accused the federal government of running an occupation.

Ted Wheeler spoke to protesters in Oregon and was later teargassed along with them by federal agents. He made some remarks to the New York Times which were publicized on Thursday morning.

“I’m not afraid, but I am pissed off,” Wheeler said.

“This is an egregious overreaction on the part of the federal officers.”

Watch the video:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the tear gas stings. Says egregious overreaction from feds. Calls it urban warfare. pic.twitter.com/hrRICiNGHn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

“This is not a de-escalation strategy,” Wheeler said.

“This is flat-out urban warfare. And it’s being wrought on the people of this country by the president of the United States and it’s got to stop.”

Earlier on Wednesday night he had thanked protesters who had come together to fight for Black Lives Matter and “oppose the Trump administration’s occupation of this city.”

Wheeler denied the protesters had done anything to provoke the reaction from federal agents. President Donald Trump has said he will send more federal law enforcement to Portland and elsewhere.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter