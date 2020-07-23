Trump Cancels His Doomed Convention In Jacksonville

Trump officially canceled his Republican convention in Jacksonville. He claimed it was to protect people, but the real reason is he couldn’t get security.

Trump said:

This afternoon my political team came to me and laid out our plans for the convention in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s a place I love. And I love that state. The drawings look absolutely I never thought we could have something look so good, so fast, with everything going on. And everything was going well. A tremendous list of speakers. Thousands of people wanting to be there, and I mean, in some cases, desperately be there. They wanted to attend. People making travel arrangements all over the country, they wanted to be there. The pageantry, the signs, the excitement, were really, really top of the line. But I looked at my team and I said, the timing for this event is not right, it’s just not right with what’s happened recently, the flareup in Florida, to have a big convention is not the right time. It’s, uh, really something that for me, have to protect the American people.

That’s what I’ve always done, that’s what I always will do, that’s what I’m about. They said, sir, we can make this work very easily. We have great enthusiasm, incredible enthusiasm. Even the polls say about the most enthusiasm they’ve seen. We can do this safely and we can do it responsibly. I said, there’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe, whether that’s from the China virus or the radical left mob that you see in Portland.

Video:

Trump totally lies about why he is canceling the Republican convention. The real reason is that the Sheriff said that he could not provide security for his convention, and his campaign has been planning to cancel the event for a month. pic.twitter.com/I9MWkorW4G — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 23, 2020

The truth is that Trump’s convention was doomed as soon as the sheriff indicated that he could not provide security for Trump’s convention. Delegates did not want to attend, and residents of Jacksonville didn’t want the dangerous event. Trump’s campaign has been planning to cancel the convention for a month.

Trump has zero interest in protecting the American people. He canceled the convention because he had to, not because he wanted to.

