Vulnerable Republican Senator Susan Collins Refuses to Endorse Donald Trump

Susan Collins has refused to formally endorse Donald Trump for president in 2020. She’s withheld her endorsement citing her own difficult reelection bid this November.

The Republican senator for Maine is seen as vulnerable this cycle and her association with the President has hurt her. However, refusing to endorse Trump is a big move.

Collins endorsed Trump in 2016 but now says she’s focused on her own election.

“I was not up for reelection,” Collins said of 2016.

“I didn’t have my own race to worry about at that point.”

However, Collins did endorse the late Senator John McCain in 2008 when she was up for reelection. Her explanation for this discrepancy is unlikely to please the President.

“As I said, I have a difficult race,” she said. “And I am concentrating my efforts on that race.”

“In addition, I have known John McCain since the 1970s, when I worked for [former senator] Bill Cohen,” Collins said.

“We were very close friends,” she said of McCain.

