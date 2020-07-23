William Barr Criticizes “Extreme Reaction” to George Floyd’s Death

William Barr has branded protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death “extreme” as protests continue throughout the country and federal agents teargas civilians.

The Attorney General won almost instant scorn for his remarks on Thursday, including from one conservative critic opposed to President Donald Trump. He did acknowledge the tragedy of Floyd’s death, however.

“We had that terrible death in Minneapolis,” Barr said

“But then we had this extreme reaction that has demonized police and called for the defunding of police departments.”

You know what’s “extreme”? Begging for your life while a cop murders you by kneeling on your fucking throat for eight minutes. I’ve got my “Fuck That Guy” for tomorrow’s podcast. https://t.co/ypCFeGI7hc — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 23, 2020

“And what we have seen then is a significant increase in violent crime in many cities,” he said.

“And this rise is a direct result of the attack on the police forces and the weakening of police forces.”

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson was not impressed with Barr’s comments. He took to Twitter early Thursday morning to voice his apparent disgust.

“You know what’s ‘extreme’? Begging for your life while a cop murders you by kneeling on your fucking throat for eight minutes,” Wilson wrote.

“I’ve got my “Fuck That Guy” for tomorrow’s podcast.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter