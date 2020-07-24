Dr. Fauci on Threats to His Family: “Is This the United States of America?”

Advertisements

Dr. Anthony Fauci has spoken about “serious threats” he and his family have received over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic. The infectious diseases expert says he’s disturbed by them.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spoke to CNN’s David Axelrod about the threats to himself, his wife and his family, which resulted in them getting more security.

“I’ve seen a side of society that I guess is understandable, but it’s a little bit disturbing,” Fauci said.

“I mean, really? Is this the United States of America?”

Fauci was a key figure during the fight against HIV/AIDS in the 1980s and he compared the threats he’s received during the pandemic to hate mail from that time.

He said “stupid people saying stupid things” but that things were different today – more serious than the threats from the ’80s.

“It’s really a magnitude different now,” Fauci said.

“As much as people inappropriately, I think, make me somewhat of a hero … there are people who get really angry at thinking I’m interfering with their life because I’m pushing a public health agenda.”

The Trump administration has tried to discredit Fauci in recent weeks as President Donald Trump reportedly became angry at the media attention the doctor was getting.

