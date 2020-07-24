Eric Swalwell Warns Of A Specific Foreign Threat To The Election To Help Trump

Advertisements

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that he has been briefed on a specific foreign threat to the presidential election designed to help Trump.

Rep. Swalwell said on Deadline: White House:



Well, I was briefed yesterday on election security threats that we have. And there is a threat in particular that is specific, concerted and we have credible information about its goals and intent and we want the whole congress to receive this briefing. I am very concerned, though, that today the president’s administration put out a statement that you have China and Russia and Iran and they’re all interfering and gave this false equivalence to them.

And this would be like if a meteorologist saw that there was going to be snowflakes in the Rockies, lightning storm in the Midwest and a category 5 hurricane to hit the east coast and just put out an alert that there’s going to be a weather event this weekend. That’s the equivalent of what they’ve done, I think, to politically protect the president.

Video:

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) says that there is a specific, detailed, and credible threat from a foreign country against the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/lCbxRFhGW7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 24, 2020

Judging by how far administration officials are going in their efforts to muddy the waters about foreign election threats, it is a safe bet that the threat involves Russia, and it is likely related to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and his Burisma investigation that is based on Russian propaganda.

The difference between 2016 and 2020 is that Democrats were blindsided in 2016, but they have all eyes on Russia in 2020. The election threats are serious, but they won’t work as long as the activities to help Trump are exposed to the American people.

Democrats are ready to fight back to make that Putin doesn’t elect Trump for a second time.

