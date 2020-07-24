Joe Biden Warns Trump Will “Try to Indirectly Steal the Election”

Advertisements

Joe Biden has warned that Donald Trump will try to steal the presidential election by alleging voter fraud and refusing to accept the validity of mail-in ballots.

The former Vice President made the claim during a virtual fundraiser on Thursday, hosted by actor and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Biden said the President would claim mail-in ballots were fraudulent and that “they’re not real, they’re not fair.” Trump has repeatedly made this claim over the past few weeks.

“This president is going to try to indirectly steal the election by arguing that mail-in ballots don’t work,” he said.

This is at least the second time Biden has warned Trump might try to steal the election. The President has attacked vote-by-mail, alleging it will cause mass voter fraud.

Despite Republican concerns that Trump’s attacks endanger their own electoral chances in November, the President has been relentless in his false assertions.

The Trump campaign, however, dismissed Biden’s comments out of hand.

“Joe Biden is fearmongering and purposely misleading American voters,” said campaign general counsel Matthew Morgan.

“The only people trying to fundamentally change the way we vote and make our election system less secure are Democrats.”

