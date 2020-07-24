Trump’s White House Just Got Fact-Checked By Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol

Advertisements

After Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely claimed that Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol was canceled the show corrected the White House.

Here is McEnany making up lies about “cancel culture:”

Here's the White House press secretary whining about how "cancel culture" resulted in the cancellation of "Live PD" and discontinuation of LEGO making a police station set pic.twitter.com/I3vdff4yBp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2020

The PAW Patrol Twitter feed was on the case:

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

We have reached the point in 2020 where kids cartoons are fact-checking the White House. If the White House is really going to try to make everyone forget about the pandemic by ranting about cancel culture, the least that they can do is not lie to America’s children.

The PAW Patrol fact check means that Nickelodeon has done one hundred percent more fact checks of this White House today than Fox News.

Republicans would be better informed if they watch PAW Patrol instead of Fox.

