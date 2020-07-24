Trump Admits His Twitter Activity Gets Him “Into Trouble”

Advertisements

In an interview with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, President Donald Trump acknowledged that his Twitter activity, known for being the subject of often controversial headlines, gets him “into trouble.”

“Do you sometimes — because I follow you on Twitter and I know I do this… do you ever tweet out and be like — you wake up and, ‘Aw man, I wish I didn’t send that one out’?” Portnoy asked.

“Often, too often,” Trump replied. “It used to be in the old days before this, you’d write a letter and you’d say this letter is very big. You put it on your desk and then you go back tomorrow and you say, ‘Oh, I’m glad I didn’t send it,’ right? But we don’t do that with Twitter, right? We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls — ‘Did you really say this?’ I say, ‘What’s wrong with that?’ and you find out a lot of things.”

You’ve been caught retweeting people, being like, ‘Oh, you just retweeted this crazy person,’ so you don’t even look. You just press retweet and you just fire from the hip,” Portnoy followed up.

“You see something that looks good and you don’t investigate it and you don’t know what’s on the helmet exactly, right, which is a miniature and you don’t blow it up, it sometimes — I have found that almost always it’s the retweets that get you in trouble,” Trump responded.

You can watch the clip below.

The president later tweeted the entire interview to his followers via several retweets.