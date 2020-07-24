Trump Disapproval Jumps To 60% In Republican Poll

Advertisements

Even a poll done by a Republican polling firm found Trump’s disapproval at 60%, with Joe Biden leading by 15 points, 53%-38%.

Echelon Insights found:

2/5: Trump’s disapproval👎 rating is now at 60%, up 6 points from May. The gap between this and his approval👍 rating is the largest it’s been all year at 23 points. pic.twitter.com/T1LifOmkP8 — Echelon Insights (@EchelonInsights) July 24, 2020

Advertisements

Biden leads by 15 points in the head to head matchup and Democrats lead the generic congressional ballot by 14 points:

3/5: Biden leads Trump by 15 points in a direct match-up✅, with 43% saying they would definitely vote for Biden. pic.twitter.com/yTyGqdQy6Z — Echelon Insights (@EchelonInsights) July 24, 2020

Trump is in a panic and ranting about passing dementia tests, suburban housewives, and confederate names on military bases because even Republican polls show that he is losing the election badly to Joe Biden. Trump’s biggest problem is that the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for him to make Biden the focus of the election.

The Donald Trump strategy is to make the election about Biden, and then have foreign governments interfere to spread misinformation about his opponent. It is what he did in 2016, and it is what he is trying to do now.

The pandemic has been a brick wall that he can’t get past to implement his strategy. Trump is losing support across the board on every issue. Even Republican pollsters who should come up with more optimistic results for Trump are matching the independent polling.

Trump is cratering, and his own path left to a second term may be to cheat his way to a win.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook