Trump’s Attempt to Defy Congress on Confederate Names Could Delay Military Pay Raise

Donald Trump has said he won’t allow military bases to be renamed and he claimed one senior Republican senator agrees with him. This is despite recent bills mandating the change.

The President is setting himself up for a conflict with the House and Senate. Both bodies this week passed armed services bills by veto-proof majorities despite earlier threats from Trump.

Those bills require bases commemorating Confederates to be renamed.

If Trump decides to hold up or veto a bill, it could mean a delay in pay raises for members of the military.

“I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator Jim Inhofe , who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!),” Trump tweeted.

“Like me, Jim is not a believer in ‘Cancel Culture’.”

The Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act by a margin 86-14 – a landslide in Senate terms and far too large a majority for Trump to successfully veto.

The House approved their bill by 295 votes to 125. Again, this is a veto-proof majority. Both bills contain provisions for the renaming of U.S. military bases and enjoyed bipartisan support.

There may be an opportunity for Trump to put his thumb on the scale, however, when the Armed Services Committees work to create a bill acceptable to both chambers.

Any attempt to remove the renaming provisions would take time and further delay pay raises.

