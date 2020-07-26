Trump Cancels Trip To Yankee Stadium Because He’s “Busy” Fighting COVID

Advertisements

Trump claimed that he was too busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium even though he has spent the weekend golfing.

Trump tweeted:

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Trump spent a major portion of the Thursday White House coronavirus briefing ranting about baseball and how he was going to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium:

Trump was asked if he pushed too hard and reopened the country too fast, and he responded with an unhinged rant on baseball. pic.twitter.com/M8GbeUD9O7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 23, 2020

Trump is so busy doing battle with the coronavirus that he left the White House on Friday afternoon and went to his private club in New Jersey where he spent the weekend playing golf.

Trump may have finally figured out that going to Yankee Stadium to throw out the first pitch when there aren’t going to be any fans in attendance will make him look bad. However, an empty stadium would at least mean that Trump has zero chance of getting booed.

The President isn’t fooling anyone. He is not hard at work on the pandemic. He has been going along filling his days with the usual schedule of talking on the phone, watching TV, and tweeting. His weekends are for golfing.

Unless Trump defines working as ignoring the pandemic, he has ample time to go to Yankee Stadium, but the work that he has done on the pandemic so far has been a disaster.

