Former Navy Seal Says Trump Has “No Such Respect” for Constitution in New Lincoln Project Ad

Advertisements

The Lincoln Project has made many headlines in recent weeks as it ramps up its ad campaign against President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts, and its latest ad features a former Navy SEAL who said the president is not a real conservative.

“I’m an American combat veteran and a conservative. I don’t agree with Joe Biden on many issues. But One thing that we agree on is we are a nation of laws and the Constitution is a sacred document. It’s a document I fought for and some of my friends died for,” says Dan Barkhuff, a former Navy Seal and ER doctor who founded Veterans for Responsible Leadership.

Trump shows “no such respect for the Constitution,” he continues, adding: “He and his cronies disrespect freedom of assembly, due process, and states rights.” Video clips then show footage from recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations as well as federal officials detaining demonstrators.

Advertisements

“President Trump is lost. He’s lashing out, and has resorted to displays of force in American cities to fire up his base,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a press release. “While Donald Trump thinks federal thugs harassing peaceful American citizens makes him look strong, all we see is weakness.”

The Trump campaign soon responded.

“This is the swamp – yet again – trying to take down the duly elected President of the United States,” spokesperson Erin Perrine said in a statement. “President Trump is the leader of a united Republican Party where he has earned 94 percent of Republican votes during the primaries – something any former president of any party could only dream of.”

You can watch the new Lincoln Project ad below.