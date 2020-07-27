New Poll: 80% of Americans Think the Country Is Going in the Wrong Direction

Advertisements

A huge majority of Americans think the country is heading in the wrong direction. The news will be a major concern for President Donald Trump’s reelection hopes.

Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released new poll results over the weekend that found 80% of Americans think the country is going in the wrong direction. This cuts across political affiliation.

Among Democrats, just 8% think the country is heading in the right direction. But the number among Republicans will be a concern to the Trump campaign: just 31% think the nation is on the right track.

These numbers represent record lows on a key indicator heading into a presidential election.

With the November election 100 days away, more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point in Donald Trump’s presidency, putting the incumbent in a perilous position in his reelection bid against Joe Biden. https://t.co/g1ybeMUIvD — Kat Stafford (@kat__stafford) July 26, 2020

Approval of President Trump’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic has also reached new lows. Just 32% of Americans approve of his approach to the disease.

Trump gets better figures for his handling of the economy – 48% – but this still represents a decline, while just 36% of respondents approve of the President on healthcare and education.

A full 61% of Americans do not approve of Trump’s performance as president. This represents a slight improvement for the President, but remains a poor indication for his reelection.

The President has routinely dismissed polls that show him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden but the consistency in polling over the past few weeks has reportedly disturbed his campaign.

