Trump And Jared Kushner Are Trying To Smear Steve Schmidt

Trump and Jared Kushner are running a smear campaign against Steve Schmidt due to the effectiveness of the Lincoln Project ads.

Schmidt laid out the activities of Trump and Kushner and lengthy, but well worth the read, Twitter thread:

The Lincoln Project ads have done more than gotten under Trump’s skin. They have undermined the myth of universal support among Republicans that Trump has spent years cultivating. I do not personally know Steve Schmidt, but those who do, speak of his integrity and character.

The Trump universe is full of people who will do his bidding and attempt to smear the character of anyone who challenges him. Trump is from the world of tabloids. He has no legitimate political skills, so when he is threatened, he attempts to smear the threat tabloid-style.

The disgruntled job seeker is one of Trump’s favorite narratives against his critics.

Schmidt and the Lincoln Project are having a profound impact on this election, and Trump is so worried that he is trying to smear Steve Schmidt.

