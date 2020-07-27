Trump And Jared Kushner Are Trying To Smear Steve Schmidt

Advertisements

Trump and Jared Kushner are running a smear campaign against Steve Schmidt due to the effectiveness of the Lincoln Project ads.

Schmidt laid out the activities of Trump and Kushner and lengthy, but well worth the read, Twitter thread:

Curious. Ms. Bowden described this meeting in her phone message as a job interview according to several sources. I did not go to the meeting for a job interview though I was offered to run Trump’s campaign on three occasions. Trump credited me with being the first person on 2/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 27, 2020

Analyst for @MSNBC at the time of the invitation and I wanted to take his measure. Looking backwards from this moment of tragedy and with a full understanding of his depravity, ignorance and incompetence, it is hard to remember a time when there ever could have been any doubt. 4/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 27, 2020

Advertisements

Trump University. My statements and condemnations of this vile man have been consistent throughout the 2016 campaign until now. I condemned him for the first time in 2012 as “the head clown in the republican clown car” over his racist birther conspiracy theories. @wolfblitzer — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 27, 2020

….

Offered a second time. I said NO. I was offered the last time in June of 2016. I said NO. Hundreds of Wall Street Journal Reporters penned a letter about the constant disinformation and misinformation that flows like a toxic river from the editorial page. This is the culture — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 27, 2020

….

Now and I say this with conviction. I’d rather be dead than disgrace myself and my children’s name by working for Trump, So help me God. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 27, 2020

The Lincoln Project ads have done more than gotten under Trump’s skin. They have undermined the myth of universal support among Republicans that Trump has spent years cultivating. I do not personally know Steve Schmidt, but those who do, speak of his integrity and character.

The Trump universe is full of people who will do his bidding and attempt to smear the character of anyone who challenges him. Trump is from the world of tabloids. He has no legitimate political skills, so when he is threatened, he attempts to smear the threat tabloid-style.

The disgruntled job seeker is one of Trump’s favorite narratives against his critics.

Schmidt and the Lincoln Project are having a profound impact on this election, and Trump is so worried that he is trying to smear Steve Schmidt.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook