Trump Favorite Charlie Kirk: “Some Doctors Think Masks Make You Sicker”

After many months of skirting the issue, a number of prominent GOP officials have gone all in on masks. On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted out a video extolling the virtues of face coverings. Even Donald Trump, himself, posted a picture wearing a mask last week.

That does not mean, however, that many of the President’s fans are taking the issue seriously. Charlie Kirk, the leader of Turning Point USA, went on an anti-mask rant during a Monday broadcast.

The young Conservative activist claimed that he never wears a mask in public, even to a grocery store and is often asked to wear a mask by other shoppers.

Kirk continued, “The science around masks is very questionable. Very questionable. In fact, some people, some doctors, think that masks actually make you sicker…and actually more likely to be able to die sooner. A lot of people believe that.”

Charlie Kirk: "The science around masks is very questionable. Very questionable. In fact, some people, some doctors, think that masks actually make you sicker…and actually more likely to be able to die sooner. A lot of people believe that" pic.twitter.com/QDOOOt39VH — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 27, 2020

“Secondly,” said the Conservative activist, “we have a huge civil liberties issue. Why do you have the authority to tell me what I can do with my body? I thought it was my body, my choice.” He then added, “I just don’t like being told what to do, generally, by the Federal government. ”

Kirk and Turning Point very important Donald Trump and the entire GOP. TPUSA was founded by Kirk 8 years ago to influence students. The organization claims that it has chapters on over 800 high school and college campuses.

Trump has spoken at a number of Turning Point USA events, including an appearance in December of 2019.