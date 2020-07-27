Trump Still Hasn’t Said Whether He’ll Attend John Lewis’ Lying in State at the Capitol

Advertisements

Donald Trump hasn’t said whether he’ll pay his respects to the late Congressman John Lewis as he lies in state in Washington, D.C. Other leaders have already announced they will.

The Civil Rights hero and long-serving Democratic representative will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda – becoming the first African American lawmaker to ever be given that honor.

However, the President has yet to announce whether he’ll visit the Rotunda and offer his condolences for the congressman’s passing. The two had clashed before Lewis’ death.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will attend the lying in state on Monday evening when they return from a trip to Miami, Florida, where he’ll discuss Coronavirus vaccine trials.

The Vice President’s public schedule shows that he’ll attend but no such announcement has been made for Trump. The President is traveling to North Carolina on Monday and there’s no indication so far that he’ll visit the Rotunda on Tuesday, either.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there were “no announcements” about Trump’s schedule when she was queried on the matter.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will pay his respects to Lewis on Monday along with other senior figures from both parties. The potential absence of the President will be noted.

Trump had attacked Lewis during his lifetime.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump said.

“All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad.”

