Trump’s National Security Adviser is the Latest to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Advertisements

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the highest-ranking official in the Trump administration known to have tested positive.

“He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” the White House said in an official statement. “There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice-president. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

Anyone who works closely with the president is tested regularly for the coronavirus. Other officials have come down with the virus in the past, most notably Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of the president’s oldest son.

Advertisements

Earlier this month, O’Brien traveled to Europe to meet with officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. He was photographed in close proximity to the officials; none of them appeared to be wearing masks.

Very productive meeting with my #French, #German, #Italian, and #UK counterparts. We discussed the major threats and challenges facing the United States and #Europe, as well as new ways to work together in the post-#COVID19 world. pic.twitter.com/DGrSUjYEQw — NSC (@WHNSC) July 14, 2020

More than 149,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus since the first death in the U.S. was recorded in February. The virus has continued to spread while the president and his administration continue to weather heavy criticism for their response.