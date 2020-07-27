Twitter is Illegally Making Me Look Bad Rages Trump

Advertisements

Donald Trump was one of the first celebrities to frequently use Twitter. And he used it to build a political career by spreading his false birtherism claim.

But all isn’t right in the world with Trump and the website where he has amassed 84.2 million followers. On Monday night, the President claimed that the social media site is intentionally out to make him look bad.

Trump tweeted, “So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called ‘Trending’, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!”

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

Advertisements

Twitter says they don’t pick the trend, they are selected by an algorithm. According to the site:

“Trends are determined by an algorithm and, by default, are tailored for you based on who you follow, your interests, and your location. This algorithm identifies topics that are popular now, rather than topics that have been popular for a while or on a daily basis, to help you discover the hottest emerging topics of discussion on Twitter.”

The President is also angry that the site has recently begun to fact-check his tweets. In late May, Twitter marked a Trump claim about mail-in balloting to be false.

An angry Trump responded, “Twitter’s now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post.”