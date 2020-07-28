Dr. Fauci Responds to Trump’s Attacks: “I Have Not Been Misleading the American Public”

Advertisements

Dr. Anthony Fauci has responded to Donald Trump’s attacks on him in an early morning TV appearance. He defended himself from the President’s attacks as they took on a new, more pernicious form.

Trump shared a tweet on Monday that falsely claimed Covid-19 had a cure but the fact was being covered up. He also shared tweets pushing hydroxochloroquine and criticizing Fauci.

One video the President shared was later pulled by Facebook and Twitter for containing false information about Coronavirus.

The infectious diseases expert addressed these criticisms on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Watch the video:

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @GStephanopoulos: “I don't tweet. I don't even read them so I don't really want to go there. I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it's very important.” https://t.co/JgCvhTifYS pic.twitter.com/BJGIqwSjuT — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 28, 2020

“I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances,” Fauci said.

“I don’t tweet. I don’t even read them so I don’t really want to go there.”

“I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it’s very important,” he said.

“I’m just going to certainly continue doing my job. We’re in the middle of a crisis with regard to an epidemic, a pandemic, this is what I do, this is what I’ve been trained for my entire professional life, and I’ll continue to do it.”

