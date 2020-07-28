Jim Jordan Falsely Accuses Biden Of Spying On Trump

Advertisements

In his opening statement at Bill Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) falsely accused Obama and Biden of spying on Trump.

Jordan said in his opening statement, “Spying. That one word. That’s why they’re after you, Mr. Attorney general. 15 months ago, April 10, 2019, in a Senate hearing you said, quote, I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal. Spying on a political campaign is a big deal. It sure is. And since that day, since that day when you had the courage to state the truth they attacked you. They’ve been attacking you ever since, every day, every week for simply stating the truth that the Obama/Biden administration spied on the Trump campaign.”

Video:

Jim Jordan immediately gets hysterical and falsely accuses Obama and Biden of spying on the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/RsIZSXAWGY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 28, 2020

The Republican strategy is going to be to wave their hands, yell, and act hysterical over debunked conspiracies because they don’t want to talk about a corrupt Attorney General who has trashed the US Constitution to protect and even more corrupt president.

Joe Biden did not spy on Trump. Republicans have moved on to trying to make Biden the man who spied on Trump’s campaign in 2016.

It is the same playbook from Republicans who would rather talk about fantasies and conspiracies than the real corruption and failures of Barr and Trump.

